WATCH: Student receives award from Tempe FD after saving mom during 911 call

TEMPE, AZ — A Tempe student is being awarded a Citizen Award of Merit for the heroic actions he took while on the phone with a 911 operator.

Jaelen DeMoss, who has autism, was brave enough to call 911 when his mother was having seizure-like symptoms at home. The 5th grader was able to talk through the emergency with the operator to help his mom until medics arrived.

At school Friday, the Tempe Fire Department gave Jaelen the Citizen Award during a school assembly.

