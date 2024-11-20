WATCH: STEM students at Durango Juvenile Detention Facility make go-carts for holiday parade

PHOENIX — STEM students at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility are getting to be part of this year's APS Light Parade.

The students are getting to design two go-carts that will be in the parade.

While they may not be able to drive the go-carts in the parade, building them is helping them practice STEM skills to help them be productive members of society.

