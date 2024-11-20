Watch Now
WATCH: STEM students at Durango Juvenile Detention Facility make go-carts for holiday parade

The two tiny go-carts will take be a part of the floats in the APS Light Parade
STEM students at the Durango Juvenile Detention Facility are getting to be part of this year's APS Light Parade, as they are getting to design two go-carts that will be in the parade.
While they may not be able to drive the go-carts in the parade, building them is helping them practice STEM skills to help them be productive members of society.

Hear from the students and why the go-carts are important to them in the video player above.

