WATCH: Southwest pilot to hit the friendly skies one last time with son as co-pilot

Tom Schmidt has been a pilot for 32 years
A local pilot will be taking off into the skies one last time soon, and it's sure to be an extra special endeavor. Tom Schmidt has been a pilot for 32 years and currently works for Southwest Airlines. On his final flight, his youngest son Matthew is set to be his co-pilot on his final voyage before heading into retirement.
PHOENIX — A Valley pilot will be taking off into the skies one last time on Friday, and it's sure to be an extra special endeavor.

Tom Schmidt has been a Southwest pilot for 32 years following his service in the military.

On his final flight, his youngest son Matthew is set to be his final first officer on his last voyage before heading into retirement.

The two have been able to share the last three years flying for the major airliner.

Watch more about Tom's stellar piloting career and the special time he's had working with his son in the player above.

