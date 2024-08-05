WATCH: Southwest pilot to hit the friendly skies one last time with son as co-pilot

PHOENIX — A Valley pilot will be taking off into the skies one last time on Friday, and it's sure to be an extra special endeavor.

Tom Schmidt has been a Southwest pilot for 32 years following his service in the military.

On his final flight, his youngest son Matthew is set to be his final first officer on his last voyage before heading into retirement.

The two have been able to share the last three years flying for the major airliner.

