Watch
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Single mom gets surprise of a lifetime: a new home

items.[0].videoTitle
A single mom got the surprise of a lifetime with the help of Kurt and Brenda Warner and several community organizations.
Poster image (1).jpg
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-06 13:43:26-04

A single mother and her young son got the surprise of a lifetime just days before Mother’s Day: a new home to call their very own.

Kurt Warner and his wife Brenda partnered with Habitat for Humanity and the 'Home for the Holidays' program, as well as several other community organizations, to make it happen.

“Brenda and I think back to when we first got together…she was a single mom,” Kurt Warner said Thursday. “Sometimes you find yourself in a position where you need a little bit of help.”

Warner said a blessing for the home and the family before a ribbon-cutting at the front door.

After they walked through the front door for the first time, they were met by a fully furnished interior complete with a crib, toys, a dining room table, stocked cabinets, and everything in between.

On a large TV in the living room was Paw Patrol ready to play, with the toddler screaming in excitement.

Watch the full video below.

Brenda Warner said when she was a young, single mother, she used to pray for money to appear in her mailbox so she could pay her bills, so being able to give back to someone in the same position she was in is really rewarding.

"It's all about perspective...we're all in this together," Kurt Warner said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Oakland Saturday at 7:30P on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app