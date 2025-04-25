WATCH: Sierra Academy students enjoy 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed prom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Sierra Academy was transformed into a scene straight out of a story book on Friday to create a memorable experience for the students at the Scottsdale school.

The academy, which provides education and services for special needs students, chose an Alice in Wonderland-inspired event for its annual prom, this year themed, “A Mad Tea Prom.”

Students sported whimsical attire and gathered for an inclusive, joy-filled celebration inspired by the Mad Hatter’s tea party.

