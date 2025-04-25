Watch Now
WATCH: Sierra Academy students enjoy 'Alice in Wonderland'-themed prom

The Sierra Academy was transformed into a scene straight out of a story book on Friday to create a memorable experience for the students at the Scottsdale school. The academy, which provides education and services for special needs students, chose an Alice in Wonderland-inspired event for its annual prom, this year themed, “A Mad Tea Prom.” Students sported whimsical attire and gathered for an inclusive, joy-filled celebration inspired by the Mad Hatter’s tea party.
