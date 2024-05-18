WATCH: Scottsdale FD using pickleball to boost morale and mental health

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — First responders are faced with traumatic situations daily, from car crashes to fires to drownings. The Arizona First Responders Foundation started up a pickleball league, giving the Scottsdale firefighters a chance to play together, encourage teamwork, and relieve stress from the job.

"The average American in their lifetime, is going to experience three to five truly traumatic events. Whereas the average first responder in their 20-year career, is going to experience over 500 traumatic events," said the President of the Arizona First Responders Foundation, Adam Shuckhart.

For the third year in a row, the foundation is hosting a Charity Paddle Battle event in Scottsdale to raise money to support the mental health and well-being of local first responders. Details for the event and more information can be found online.

