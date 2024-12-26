WATCH: Salvation Army provides 6,000 meals on Christmas Day

PHOENIX, AZ — Over 1,000 volunteers with the Salvation Army gifted their time to their community on Christmas Day to help hand out 6,000 meals at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The event provided free haircuts, family photos and photos with Santa, live music, a children's craft corner and more on Wednesday.

The Salvation Army says it takes over 1,700 pounds of turkey, 1,000 pounds of mashed potatoes, 1,000 pounds of stuffing, 700 pounds of vegetables and nearly 1,300 volunteers to provide 6,000 meals.

