WATCH: Puppy partners are boosting reading skills in Phoenix school

This adorable program is delivering results
Goldwater High School is pairing up ESL students with dogs for an hour of reading to help boost scores through a calm, non-judgmental listener. Students tell ABC15 how puppies make the words come easier, while the principal and ESL director say the program is already delivering results.
PHOENIX — Some furry friends are helping students practice reading.

Goldwater High School is pairing up students falling behind in reading with therapy dogs, and it's helping boost scores by offering a calm, non-judgmental listener.

The dogs are provided by Arizona Therapy Dogs, an organization that provides service dogs to those with disabilities, therapy dogs for those in hospitals, schools, and nursing homes, and emotional support animals for those in need.

The students read out loud to the pups for 15 minutes a day, once a week, for eight weeks and school officials say the results speak for themselves.

Students who've been a part of the program have seen both their reading accuracy and rate improve.

ABC15 got to see the adorable partnership in action on Thursday. Hearing from the students about their experience and meeting the pups helping them fall in love with reading.

