WATCH: Phoenix organization providing extra support for single mothers during the holidays

The Sparkle Foundation expanded to Arizona this year to help support single mothers and "brighten the lives of women and families who could use a little extra sparkle." As the holiday season comes upon us, the organization is focusing on providing special seasonal help to the families it serves.
In the video player above, ABC15 Reporter Patricio Espinoza showcases the important work The Sparkle Foundation does and how it is fulfilling wishlists for dozens of children and their mothers.

