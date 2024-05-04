WATCH: Outgoing Eloy Fire District HR Director gifts her successor a very special painting

ELOY, AZ — Micaela Unger never imagined what her new job with the Eloy Fire District would lead her to receive.

Unger replaced Suzy Bartlett, who spent eleven years as the HR Director for the district.

Bartlett says she just happened to recognize her successor’s name but didn’t connect the dots right way.

That is until she went home and looked at a painting that had hung on her wall for more than 30 years.

That painting was done by Lavonne Unger, a prominent local painter and Micaela's grandmother.

As it turns out, many of Unger's works had been lost to a house fire, so Bartlett made sure the one she had found it's way home.

