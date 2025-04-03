WATCH: Out-of-state college students spend their spring break volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul

PHOENIX — There are plenty of options for where college students can spend their spring break and how they spend their time during the break.

Many will spend their breaks in warmer locations like the Gulf Coast, southern California, or right here in the Valley.

While a lot of students use the time to relax and unwind, a group of Minnesota students came to the Arizona sunshine to serve people in need right here in the Valley.

Watch how those students from up north helped others by volunteering at St. Vincent de Paul in the video player above.