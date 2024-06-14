WATCH: Organization modifies Valley family's home for free to help kids in wheelchairs

A Valley family is navigating day-to-day life a little easier thanks to a local organization’s dedication to helping members of the disabled community.

Melissa Mogensen has two sons who use wheelchairs due to having Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Volunteers from Ability360 went to Mogensen’s home and made improvements and changes to their home at no cost. It was all thanks to the organization’s Home Modification Program.

ABC15 talked with the family about the priceless help they received from Ability 360.