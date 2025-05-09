WATCH: Nourish Phoenix, Mima's Beauty College pampering moms in need

PHOENIX — Two Valley organizations are partnering today to give moms in need a day of pampering ahead of Mother's Day.
Nourish Phoenix and Mima's Beauty College are partnering to provide 500 moms with purses filled with pampering items along with free beauty services.
Watch the organizations work and provide these needed services to Valley moms in the player above.
