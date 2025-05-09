Watch Now
WATCH: Nourish Phoenix, Mima's Beauty College pampering moms in need

The two organizations are partnering to provide 500 moms with purses filled with pampering items along with free beauty services
PHOENIX — Two Valley organizations are partnering today to give moms in need a day of pampering ahead of Mother's Day.

Nourish Phoenix and Mima's Beauty College are partnering to provide 500 moms with purses filled with pampering items along with free beauty services.

