WATCH: Military pilot representing Arizona in national golf championship

One Arizona National Guard Member is hoping to prove age is just a number — and that he's still got it on the green!

Air Refueling Pilot Mikael DuBois, 42, is representing Arizona this week by competing in the Military World Long Drive Championship in South Carolina.

The Army Major has been playing golf since he was a kid and even though he chose a life of service in the military, he's always dreamed of competing against the world's best.

He competed in the championship in 2019 upon returning from deployment — and he won!

In the video player above, hear from DuBois about his passion for golf, serving his country, and what it means to take part in the championship.

The event takes place from July 19-22 at Fort Jackson. It will be broadcast on TV nationwide. Learn more about the event here.