WATCH: Mesa students learning the importance of being kind to others

MESA, AZ — All students go to school to learn math, science and history, but one Mesa elementary school has been teaching their students another skill to make the world a better place.

Kindness.

The students at Pedro Guerrero Elementary School have spent the past month doing a variety of activities that emphasize the value and importance of kindness to others.

The project is culminating with the unveiling of a "kindness river rock walk."

About 500 students decorated a river rock with a message of kindness on it, and they now line the walkway where students enter the building each day.

Teachers at the school are also doing their own kindness project.

They have created "grief bags" that will be given to students that experience some kind of loss or trauma during the school year.

