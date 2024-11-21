WATCH: Mesa seniors send thousands of holiday cards to service members worldwide

PHOENIX — A Valley woman has taken it upon herself to help spread cheer to Arizona veterans this holiday season.

Carol Lee, 82, has rallied her community at Palmas Del Sol in Mesa since 2018 to gather holiday cards for veterans. She took over for a previous resident and was determined to grow the effort.

The first year Lee took over the project, she helped deliver 2,700 cards. This year, her goal is 10,000 — a milestone she's on track to reach.

Over the past seven years, Lee and her community have sent more than 32,000 cards to veterans and active-duty service members.

