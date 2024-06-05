Watch Now
WATCH: Meet Xena, the service dog bringing smiles to firefighters on the front lines

The two-year-old Belgian Malinois was originally trained by Don Gibson of the Mojave Valley Fire Department
It's already been a tough wildfire season, but one service dog is doing everything she can to help find fire accelerants and put a smile on firefighters' faces. Meet Xena, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois that has gone from being a rescue pup to serving as an arson accelerant detection canine and a fire therapy canine.
The Tonto National Forest tweeted, "When Xena wears her purple vest, she's not just ready for work. She's ready for pets, cuddles and spreading comfort as she supports fire personnel on an incident with stress management."

From the looks on these first responders' faces, she is very good at stress management.

