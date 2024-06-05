WATCH: Meet Xena, the service dog bringing smiles to firefighters on the front lines

It's already been a tough wildfire season, but one service dog is doing everything she can to help find fire accelerants and put a smile on firefighters' faces.

Meet Xena, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois that has gone from being a rescue pup to serving as an arson accelerant detection canine and a fire therapy canine.

Meet the star of the show: Xena!



Xena isn't just any Belgian Malinois. She's a cute, two-year old bundle of joy gone from rescue pup to an arson accelerant detection canine, but it's her second job as a fire therapy canine that truly captures hearts. pic.twitter.com/iZV4aCBVlU — Tonto National Forest (@TontoForest) May 14, 2024

The Tonto National Forest tweeted, "When Xena wears her purple vest, she's not just ready for work. She's ready for pets, cuddles and spreading comfort as she supports fire personnel on an incident with stress management."

From the looks on these first responders' faces, she is very good at stress management.

