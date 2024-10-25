WATCH: Maricopa County shelter pets get makeovers to help them get adopted

PHOENIX — Thousands of animals at Valley animal shelters are waiting for their forever homes and PetSmart stepped in this week to lend them a paw to help them stand out to potential adopters.

PetSmart salon stylists provided complimentary grooming services to some of the animals in Maricopa County Animal Care and Control’s West Shelter kennels.

Proper grooming can help animals look and feel their best so they gain confidence and let their true personalities shine in front of families looking to adopt a new pet. PetSmart says that pets who are groomed have a better chance of getting adopted.

ABC15 attended the grooming event on Thursday to see the special before and after transformations of many animals who need some tender loving care.

See their makeover journeys and learn more about the adoptable animals in the video player above.

See all of the pets up for adoption at MCACC here.