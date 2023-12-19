WATCH: Local organization gifts hundreds of new Nikes to those in need in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A local organization is touching the lives of those in need one sole at a time this holiday season.

Cloud Covered Streets, which provides goods and services for people around the Valley, purchased more than 200 pairs of brand-new Nike shoes, gift-wrapped them, and delivered the to the St. Vincent de Paul dining room location in Mesa on Monday.

Phillips Law Group foundation was also onsite providing breakfast, new clothing, and a pop-up nail salon and barber shop.

It's all part of their seventh annual "Operation Santa" project helping those experiencing homelessness in the Valley.

Watch the heartwarming event in the video player above.

