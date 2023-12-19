Watch Now
WATCH: Local organization gifts hundreds of new Nikes to those in need in Mesa

Cloud Covered Streets provides items, services and more to people experiencing homelessness
A local organization is touching the lives of those in need in Phoenix one sole at a time this holiday season.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 20:12:18-05

MESA, AZ — A local organization is touching the lives of those in need one sole at a time this holiday season.

Cloud Covered Streets, which provides goods and services for people around the Valley, purchased more than 200 pairs of brand-new Nike shoes, gift-wrapped them, and delivered the to the St. Vincent de Paul dining room location in Mesa on Monday.

Phillips Law Group foundation was also onsite providing breakfast, new clothing, and a pop-up nail salon and barber shop.

It's all part of their seventh annual "Operation Santa" project helping those experiencing homelessness in the Valley.

