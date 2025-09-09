Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Local dance team stars in new Zara campaign

Nine Mesa preteens have had a whirlwind year of adventures after going viral for their Arizona-inspired dance moves
A viral music video has led an East Valley dance team to be the stars of a new Valley-centric Zara campaign, and dancing on stage with country superstar Lainey Wilson.
MESA, AZ — A father's love started a domino effect of adventures for an East Valley dance team.

Inspiration struck Arizona-based creative director Ben Christensen earlier this year, when his daughter Milo's dance troupe at Mesa's Impact Dance began performing a routine to the tune of Don Williams's classic song, "Tulsa Time."

Christensen directed a music video of the girls dancing with the Superstition Mountains in the background, capturing the attention of millions around the world. The video has led to the sixth and seventh graders starring in a new Valley-centric Zara campaign and dancing onstage with country superstar Lainey Wilson.

"It was insane, like it was just a dream come true," said 11-year-old dancer Rue. "Like, I never thought I'd be dancing onstage with the most famous country singer."

Learn more about how the girls have lived out their dreams in the video player above.

