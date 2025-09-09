WATCH: Local dance team stars in new Zara campaign

MESA, AZ — A father's love started a domino effect of adventures for an East Valley dance team.

Inspiration struck Arizona-based creative director Ben Christensen earlier this year, when his daughter Milo's dance troupe at Mesa's Impact Dance began performing a routine to the tune of Don Williams's classic song, "Tulsa Time."

Christensen directed a music video of the girls dancing with the Superstition Mountains in the background, capturing the attention of millions around the world. The video has led to the sixth and seventh graders starring in a new Valley-centric Zara campaign and dancing onstage with country superstar Lainey Wilson.

"It was insane, like it was just a dream come true," said 11-year-old dancer Rue. "Like, I never thought I'd be dancing onstage with the most famous country singer."

Learn more about how the girls have lived out their dreams in the video player above.