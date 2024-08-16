WATCH: Legally blind runner prepares for his 6th marathon

PHOENIX — It's a normal day of training for Jerry. He is preparing for a marathon at Piestewa Peak.

But this runner has a challenge not many of his competitors face: He's legally blind.

Being visually impaired hasn't stopped Jerry before.

He has already run in five other marathons, and the one he's training for will be his sixth!

On top of his training, Jerry is a motivational speaker who encourages visually impaired kids not to limit themselves and pursue their dreams.

Learn more about Jerry and his inspiring story in the player above.

If you'd like to support him, check out his GoFundMe campaign here.