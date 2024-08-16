Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Legally blind runner prepares for his 6th marathon

Jerry is also a motivational speaker encouraging visually impaired kids to pursue their dreams
It's a normal day of training for Jerry (last name). He is preparing for a marathon at Piestewa Peak. But this runner has a challenge not many of his competitors face: He's legally blind. Being visually impaired hasn't stopped Jerry before.
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — It's a normal day of training for Jerry. He is preparing for a marathon at Piestewa Peak.

But this runner has a challenge not many of his competitors face: He's legally blind.

Being visually impaired hasn't stopped Jerry before.

He has already run in five other marathons, and the one he's training for will be his sixth!

On top of his training, Jerry is a motivational speaker who encourages visually impaired kids not to limit themselves and pursue their dreams.

Learn more about Jerry and his inspiring story in the player above.

If you'd like to support him, check out his GoFundMe campaign here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo