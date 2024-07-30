WATCH: Improv actors administer medicine of laughter to young Valley hospital patients

PHOENIX — Some say laughter is the best medicine. That’s why actors from the Phoenix Theatre Company are putting on important performances each week for a very special audience.

The “Partners That Heal” group performs weekly at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center for pediatric patients who are in need of a distraction, entertainment or simply a good smile.

The group has been using its talents to unite arts and healthcare at Valley medical centers since 2008, according to their website.

ABC15’s Cameron Polom talked with the group of improv actors about how they are making a positive impact. Watch the full story in the video player above.