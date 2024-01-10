WATCH: Husky attempts to escape Tempe dog rescue in viral video

TEMPE, AZ — Opening doors, escape plans? For a husky at Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe it became part of their 2024 New Year resolution!

Tempe Police Department officers were called to the rescue after surveillance video showed the adorable pup escaping from its kennel, opening multiple doors, and actually freeing other dogs as well in the process.

The non-profit pet rescue specializes in unique temporary care programs for families in crisis who need a safe place for pets while they get back on their feet, per their website.

Watch the video below: