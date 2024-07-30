WATCH: How one Valley cancer survivor gives back to patients

Cary Shumway had her first colonoscopy in August 2023 and unfortunately, doctors knew almost immediately that she was suffering from colorectal cancer.

She met with Banner MD Anderson’s team within a week to figure out her treatment plan.

While she’s now in remission, she remembers how cold it was during her treatment of chemotherapy as she sat in a chair for hours receiving the life-saving medicine.

It’s a thought that stuck with her and that’s why she and her mom began crocheting blankets and dropping them off weekly at Banner MD Anderson, hoping to provide comfort to those fighting this terrible disease.

ABC15 talked with Cary and went with them to MD Anderson as they dropped off their latest batch of handmade blankets. Watch the full video in the player above.