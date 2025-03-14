WATCH: Girl with rare eye condition completes first barrel race

Watch Now
Despite being legally blind, a 12-year-old Valley girl isn't letting that stop her from chasing her dreams. London Gomez was born with a rare eye condition, and after years of therapy, she reached a milestone years in the making. This week, London competed in her first-ever barrel racing competition.
The youngster first started riding horses at age five during an equine therapy session but her competitive spirit quickly grew to want more.

We meet London and her horse Cash and learn more about their story of perseverance in the video player above.

