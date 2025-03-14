WATCH: Girl with rare eye condition completes first barrel race

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Despite being legally blind, a 12-year-old Valley girl isn't letting that stop her from chasing her dreams.

London Gomez was born with a rare eye condition, and after years of therapy, she reached a milestone years in the making.

This week, London competed in her first-ever barrel racing competition.

The youngster first started riding horses at age five during an equine therapy session but her competitive spirit quickly grew to want more.

