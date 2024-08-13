WATCH: Gilbert girls surprised by father's homecoming from Iraq deployment

GILBERT, AZ — Army Chris Fulton has served in the U.S. Army for nearly two decades.

His first deployment was in 2009, during Operation Freedom. He was deployed overseas a second time in 2020-2021. Most recently, he was deployed to Iraq for nearly a year, but he is home once again.

ABC15 was there on Monday when Fulton arrived at his daughter's Gilbert elementary school for a special homecoming surprise.

Fulton stood behind a stage curtain during the school’s lunch hour and was revealed to the students, including his beloved daughter, after an announcement from the principal.

