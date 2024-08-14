Watch Now
WATCH: GCU head soccer coach inspiring others with lifelong perseverance

ABC15 talked with Chris Cissell about his impressive sports career, how he has never let his disability stop his ambitions, and how he inspires his players, staff, and family
Grand Canyon University’s Women’s Soccer Head Coach Chris Cissell has an impressive list of awards and accolades under his belt, and his winning career is the embodiment of the perseverance he has shown his whole life. As a soccer player, Cissell received top honors including all-conference recognition, player of the year, and MVP. He then moved into leadership positions, coaching and recruiting talented players across the country. In doing so, he has received numerous other regular-season titles, was named Coach of the Year, and set program records with various teams. Since joining the Lopes in 2019, Cissell has “done nothing but win,” as GCU puts it, and he has done it all despite being born without his left hand or forearm.
ABC15 talked with Cissell about his impressive sports career, how he has never let his disability stop his ambitions, and how he inspires his players, staff, and family. Hear from him in the video player above.

GCU will open their season Thursday night by hosting the University of Arizona Wildcats at GCU Stadium. Tickets are available for $5 here.

