WATCH: Flagstaff teen uses his "Make a Wish" to get his high school football team new helmets

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A Flagstaff teen battling a brain tumor is using his "Make a Wish" to help his football teammates stay safe on the field.

Stephen "Budda" Dick's health journey began in June of 2023, when he suffered a seizure during football practice.

The seizure led to a diagnosis of a brain tumor.

When "Make A Wish" reached out to Stephen to see what his wish would be, his first thought was to help his football teammates.

And recently, the Flagstaff High School football team received that wish from Stephen, 55 new state-of-the-art Riddell SpeedFlex helmets.

