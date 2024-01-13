Watch Now
WATCH: Eloy seniors show age is only a number in modified triathlon

Participants are forming relationships that help everyone live healthier
Members of a senior community in Eloy are showing that age is just a number as they participate in a modified triathlon this weekend.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Jan 12, 2024
ELOY, AZ — A modified triathlon being held this weekend in Eloy will have athletes who are trying to beat Father Time.

The Robson Ranch community in Eloy is hosting its first annual modified triathlon on Saturday.

Dozens of seniors will push their bodies to the limit as they race through the event.

It's just one example of how members of this community come together to form relationships that help everyone live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.

