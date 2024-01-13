WATCH: Eloy seniors show age is only a number in modified triathlon

ELOY, AZ — A modified triathlon being held this weekend in Eloy will have athletes who are trying to beat Father Time.

The Robson Ranch community in Eloy is hosting its first annual modified triathlon on Saturday.

Dozens of seniors will push their bodies to the limit as they race through the event.

It's just one example of how members of this community come together to form relationships that help everyone live healthier, happier, and more fulfilling lives.

