WATCH: East Valley students throw surprise holiday party for peers

GILBERT, AZ — A group of East Valley students took it upon themselves to make sure none of their peers were left behind during the holiday break.

Students at San Tan Charter School in Gilbert organized a surprise holiday party complete with donated gifts, a meal, and dessert made with a very special ingredient: love.

It was all done for their peers who are currently living in group homes and away from their families for various traumatic reasons.

