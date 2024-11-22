Watch Now
WATCH: Donation of 14,00 Nike shoes uplifts Arizona Title I athletes

The Assistance League of Phoenix is giving the shoes to large for kids to Title I high school basketball teams
A $1.6 million donation of brand-new Nike Kyrie Irving basketball shoes is helping athletes from Title I schools across the Valley step into success. Assistance League of Phoenix CEO Aimee Runyon said the nonprofit, which serves about 15,000 K-8 students annually through its Operation School Bell program, faced a challenge with this donation— half the shoes were too big for their typical recipients. That’s when Runyon’s 16-year-old son offered a creative solution. He suggested to donate the larger shoes to Title I high school basketball teams.
Assistance League of Phoenix CEO Aimee Runyon said the nonprofit, which serves about 15,000 K-8 students annually through its Operation School Bell program, faced a challenge with this donation— half the shoes were too big for their typical recipients. That’s when Runyon’s 16-year-old son offered a creative solution. He suggested to donate the larger shoes to Title I high school basketball teams.

Since then, more than 750 pairs of shoes have been distributed to student-athletes. On Friday, players from Desert Edge High School in Goodyear received their pairs.

Thanks to this donation, athletes now have not only the right shoes for the game but also a boost of confidence.

