WATCH: Delivering Dreams Buses prepare kids for school year with shoes, outfits

PHOENIX — The Assistance League of Phoenix's back-to-school efforts to support kids around the Valley are in full swing.

The Delivering Dreams Buses will be on the road all month long as the new school year begins, offering new clothes and shoes to students who need them.

The organization partners with more than 140 Title I schools and each school can select up to 100 kids who qualify for the program.

Each child will get the opportunity to work with a volunteer, try on new outfits, and get a bundle of items worth about $300.

The mobile dressing centers have been serving the community since 2012 and have helped more than 15,000 local children.

ABC15's Cameron Polom highlights the special work ALP does with the Delivering Dreams Buses in the video player above.