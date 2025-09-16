WATCH: Cow escapes slaughterhouse, finds herself at East Valley animal sanctuary

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ — The legen-dairy story of "Mootilda" starts with a breakaway from a local slaughterhouse.

Just weeks ago, social media posts captured the journey of a 4-year-old cow who was seen running for miles in the blistering heat. Her self-guided San Tan Valley tour came to an end when she was rescued and returned to the slaughterhouse hours later.

When Aimee Takaha, the founder and owner of Aimee’s Farm Animal Sanctuary, watched Mootilda and her persistence for freedom, she decided to take action. She contacted the slaughterhouse, and they broke the news that if she did not come up with $2,500 in 24 hours, Mootilda would have to stay.

Aimee quickly turned to social media, and animal lovers stampeded to raise the money.

Now Mootilda has found her forever home at the sanctuary, where she will live the rest of her days roaming free with her farm animal friends.

Watch more of this legen-dairy story in the video player above.