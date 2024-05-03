WATCH: Community steps up to help East Valley autism center after roof collapse

MESA, AZ — Just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the Advancing Life Learners building was destroyed when a water leak led to a roof collapse.

The devastating collapse left the educational center, which tutors non-verbal autistic students, and the families it serves scrambling for accommodations.

Since then, they have been met with kindness and outreach from the community, including the American Leadership Academy, which offered a temporary classroom to keep their programs going.

Home Depot also heard about what happened and offered to help build a new classroom at their new permanent location, while donations have poured in to help replace lost learning items.

Dozens of volunteers turned up to help paint, replace fixtures, and prepare the new facility before it opens near Lindsay and Elliot roads in Gilbert for the 2024-2025 school year.

