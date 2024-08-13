WATCH: Chandler stroke survivor, 90, gets physical to reach new goals

CHANDLER, AZ — When Carolyn Kroeger was asked to join her family at this year's NCAA Final Four, the 90-year-old was partially reluctant because the Indiana University graduate would have to root for her kid's Purdue Boilermakers.

However, her main hesitance was navigating the big crowds, stairs, and vast parking lots without getting injured.

As a stroke survivor who continues to battle scoliosis, Kroeger has been training to gain strength and balance at Vitality SarcoHealth Clinic so she can be with her family in almost any setting — including an ambitious event this fall — without fear of falling.

In the video player above, hear from Kroeger about her journey preparing for the Final Four!