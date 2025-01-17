WATCH: CASS to open new 100+ bed facility for seniors experiencing homelessness

PHOENIX — Central Arizona Shelter Services is set to unveil a new facility with over 100 housing units for seniors experiencing homelessness.
The facility is the former Phoenix Inn located near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue.
Along with shelter, the facility will provide medical support, services, and a community-focused environment to help seniors.
Take a look inside the building and hear from CASS officials about the need for facilities like these by watching the video in the player above.
