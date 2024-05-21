WATCH: 'Bikes to Books' program encourages creativity, reading and biking!

MESA, AZ — The City of Mesa has a fun and unique way to get children into reading, exercising, and art, all at the same time! The city's "Bikes to Books" program invites children to design their own art for a chance to have it featured on shared-use paths.

The program encourages community members to bike more, read more, and even ride their bikes to their nearest library.

An fourth-grader named Holly was one of the 2023 winners and got to design her own art for a bike path.

Learn more about the program, and last year's winners, in the player above!

To learn more, or to submit an idea for the Bikes to Books program, click here.