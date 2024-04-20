WATCH: Banner Health staff member donates kidney to longtime friend

Gabe Chavez had been living on dialysis for the last two years, from his genetic Polycystic Kidney Disease.

He was on the transplant list for one year, with no sign of a donor. That was, until, his longtime friend Cory Collyar turned out to be a match.

After dozens of tests and two surgeries, Collyar is down a kidney, and Chavez finally has one that works.

Hear more about their story in the player above.

Do you have a local story of hope or celebration that deserves to be told? Send in your ideas to share@abc15.com.