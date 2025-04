PHOENIX — AZ Blue and Phoenix Fire are teaming up to help the most vulnerable people in the Valley during our state's extremely hot months.

The two organizations will assemble 15,000 heat relief and first aid kits.

Those kits will be distributed throughout Maricopa, Mohave, Pima and Yuma counties by the Valley of the Sun United Way.

