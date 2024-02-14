WATCH: Arizona veteran surprised with Super Bowl trip thanks to Rob Gronkowski

An Arizona veteran received the trip of a lifetime thanks to former Arizona Wildcat and NFL star Ron Gronkowski.

With the help of USAA and the Wounded Warrior Project, “Gronk” gifted Graham Dorsey and his wife tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Dorsey, a football fan, served two tours of combat in the Middle East and was awarded multiple citations for his service. He was injured while serving his country and now dedicates a large amount of his time with the Wounded Warrior Project, helping other soldiers heal from both visible and invisible wounds.

ABC15 talked with Dorsey about his service and the big Super Bowl weekend adventure.

