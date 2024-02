GLENDALE, AZ — Arizona Coyotes players attended a gala recently as part of an Arizona Coyotes Foundation event!

Clayton Keller and the rest of the team served as celebrity guests for the annual “Celebrity Waiters Gala” at Gila River Resorts & Casino Tuesday night.

Proceeds from the event will go to local nonprofit organizations.

