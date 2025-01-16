Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: After seven years, city's iconic 'Phoenix' statue to be revealed soon

ABC15 gives you an exclusive look at the process of creating the statue with its artist
It has taken seven years to finish, but a statue synonymous with the city of Phoenix is about to be unveiled. The statue was just installed on a rooftop in the city of Phoenix. It will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Posted

PHOENIX — It has taken seven years to finish, but a statue synonymous with the city of Phoenix is about to be unveiled.

The statue was just installed on a rooftop in the city of Phoenix.

It will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Take an exclusive look at the statue and hear from the artist that brought it to life in the video player above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo