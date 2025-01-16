WATCH: After seven years, city's iconic 'Phoenix' statue to be revealed soon

PHOENIX — It has taken seven years to finish, but a statue synonymous with the city of Phoenix is about to be unveiled.
The statue was just installed on a rooftop in the city of Phoenix.
It will be unveiled in the coming weeks.
Take an exclusive look at the statue and hear from the artist that brought it to life in the video player above.
