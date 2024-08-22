WATCH: After seven decades, third-generation logger calls it a career

SHOW LOW, AZ — For LeVan Webb, logging is a family business.
Webb started logging with his father and grandfather before he had even turned 10 years old.
After 70 years of logging, Webb says his blood "is now sawdust."
But now, at the age of 84, Webb is calling it a career.
