WATCH: After residents' hard work, Sunnyslope rock garden receives 'Historic' status

PHOENIX — For nearly half a century, Marion Blake had one wish: to see the Rock Garden she’s cared for since 1980 receive the recognition it deserves. This Christmas, her wish finally came true.

“I’ve seen other places be destroyed that were in this category,” Blake said. “It’s called outsider art, where an untrained artist puts their heart and soul into something.”

The Rock Garden, located at 10023 N. 13th Place in Phoenix, has been a fixture on the Sunnyslope mountainside since 1953. It began as the vision of Grover Cleveland Thompson, who transformed rocks, discarded glass, and donated items into a public art masterpiece celebrating his love for the area.

“People would leave pottery and china outside his mailbox, and he would add it into his garden the next day,” said Julia Taggart with the Sunnyslope Historical Society. “Everyone wanted to be included in making this.”

Thompson’s wife ensured the property stayed out of developers’ hands after his death, selling it to Blake on the condition she preserved the garden. For 45 years, Blake has done just that, welcoming visitors and maintaining the space.

In June, the community rallied behind a renewed effort to secure historic status for the garden, a request that had gone unanswered for decades. This time, the city of Phoenix listened.

“I remember the comments because I would print them out for Marion, and it was like an outpouring of support,” said Taggart. “We had over 300 people speak out from all over the valley, even rock gardens in other states.”

City leaders granted the Rock Garden historic status, adding it to Phoenix’s registry of historic places and ensuring its preservation.

“This is an element that is unique and special,” Blake said. “I think it’s really important for it to be part of our world.”

Blake says the designation is not just a victory for her but for the entire Sunnyslope community, which has played a part in the garden’s story.

