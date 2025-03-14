Watch Now
WATCH: After going through her own struggles, Valley mom now helping others experiencing homelessness

Jecharia White now has a successful business after moving to Arizona with 'only $200 and a prayer'
One Valley mom is paying it forward after her own family went through the struggles of homelessness.
Posted

Jecharia White and her family moved from Texas to Arizona with "only $200 and a prayer."

Through hard work and help from the non-profit Family Promise, White changed her life around.

She now owns her own credit repair business that helps others struggling with housing challenges.

Learn more about White's comeback story by watching the video in the player above.

