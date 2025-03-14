WATCH: After going through her own struggles, Valley mom now helping others experiencing homelessness

TEMPE, AZ — One Valley mom is paying it forward after her own family went through the struggles of homelessness.

Jecharia White and her family moved from Texas to Arizona with "only $200 and a prayer."

Through hard work and help from the non-profit Family Promise, White changed her life around.

She now owns her own credit repair business that helps others struggling with housing challenges.

