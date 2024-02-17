WATCH: 'African American women who persevered' being featured in new Mesa art exhibit

MESA, AZ — Two new art exhibits in Mesa are now on display to celebrate Black History and Women's History months.

The first, entitled "Matriarchs of Washington Park: the African American Women Who Persevered through Racism in Segregated Mesa" honors strong women of the time, including Veora E. Johnson, Velma Alston and Lillie Mae King.

The second exhibit is called "Future Matriarchs: The next generation of Matriarchs." Some of the artists featured include Mia B. Adams, Shaunté Glover, and Carla Keaton.

