WATCH: ABC15 reporter and Army sergeant surprises fiancée after returning from deployment

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — An ABC15 reporter was able to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for his fiancée after returning from military duty earlier this month.

Reporter and Army Sergeant Patrick Hayes went on leave late last year and was deployed to Iraq and Kuwait where he spent nearly a year overseas, away from his family, pets, and new fiancée, Casey.

Patrick Hayes

The couple had gotten engaged shortly before he was deployed.

Hayes returned back to the United States in early October and he pulled off an impressive surprise for his bride-to-be — all caught on camera with the help of her fitness studio.

The video shows Hayes walking into a Valley Pilates studio where Casey was attending a class.

As the class is coming to an end, he stands behind her machine and waits for her to open her eyes, and when she looks at her reflection in the mirror, she realizes it's more than an end to the usual routine.

Watch the heartwarming moment in the video player below:

ABC15 reporter Patrick Hayes surprises fiancee after returning home from deployment

"My fiancée didn’t think it was possible for me to surprise her after being deployed," Hayes said in a message on social media. "I messaged her Pilates studio to see if it would be OK (if) I surprise her there and they even filmed it for me. I’m very appreciative I was able to prove her wrong on camera."