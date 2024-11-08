Volunteers rally to repair Phoenix home of disabled Navy veteran ahead of Veterans Day

PHOENIX — Navy veteran Brian Wallace, 71, was left speechless as volunteers arrived at his Phoenix mobile home on Friday to make critical repairs. Wallace, who suffered a stroke in 2017 that left him unable to maintain the home, watched with gratitude alongside his wife, Carmen.

“You guys are doing a great job here,” Wallace said. “They don’t know me, I don’t know them, but they’re bending over backwards to help me—wow.”

The couple has lived in their mobile home for over two decades, but keeping it up on a tight budget has been a struggle, especially after the stroke.

“I catch myself crying because I can’t do it,” Wallace admitted. “I can’t manage on my fixed income.”

The home’s exterior paint is showing its age, but the biggest concern has been the leaking roof.

“When it rains, we start grabbing buckets and moving them around,” Wallace explained.

Ollie Gunn, a construction superintendent with Habitat for Humanity, led a team of Cigna volunteers to address the couple’s needs. The crew worked on installing a new roof, skirting, and even gave the home a fresh facelift.

“We have a Navy veteran here who is so deserving,” Gunn said. “I love to roll up my sleeves and give back.”

This effort is part of a larger initiative between Habitat for Humanity and Cigna, aimed at improving veteran mental health through housing stability. The organizations plan to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars in critical repairs for veterans across the Valley.

Even Army Ranger Pete Chuchro couldn’t resist pitching in, despite the inter-service rivalry.

“I have three brothers in the Navy,” Chuchro said with a laugh. “We’re a family split between Army and Navy, but I believe it’s important to care for those who have served our country.”

As the work neared completion, Wallace’s emotion was clear.

“I feel like I’m moving into a new home,” he said, smiling through tears.

The generosity shown serves as a powerful reminder that sometimes the most honorable service is simply showing up for those who once did the same.