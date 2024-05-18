Volunteer program helps Chandler residents experiencing hardships take care of their lawns, homes

CHANDLER, AZ — Mowing the lawn, repainting the stucco, or cleaning up isn’t easy for everyone to do, and that's why a Chandler Neighborhood Program offers a helping hand to those in need.

The “Let’s Pull Together” program helps senior residents, people with disabilities, veterans, and families going through a tough time take care of their yards, alleyways and carports.

It’s a volunteer-based program where individuals, families, and groups of any size can sign up to do yard work, paint homes, remove unwanted items and more.

“These projects typically last a day but, the impact lasts forever,” the city of Chandler says.

If you want to sign up to help someone in need, click here, email neighborhood.programs@chandleraz.gov, or call 480-782-4362.

