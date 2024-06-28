Virtual reality field trips spread Indigenous arts, education to students across the state

A local nonprofit arts and education organization is hoping to teach more children about Indigenous culture with immersive experiences they can have from their school's campus.

Through ACT ONE, the technology-forward group that operates in Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona State University students spent a year and a half creating educational content that provides a 360º visual and audio journey of Indigenous arts, life, music, and more.

The experience is given to Title I schools across the state at no cost, offering virtual field trip experiences to kids and teenagers who may otherwise not have a chance to learn from and experience them. The content is also available to other schools for a small fee.

ABC15 talked with some of the program directors and people involved in creating the virtual reality experiences. Learn more about what these special field trips offer and their importance in the video player above.